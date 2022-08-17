Two new restaurants sign on to open at Village at Prasada shopping center in Surprise

Two new sit-down restaurants have been unveiled for the planned 700,000-square-foot shopping, entertainment and dining center in Surprise, Village at Prasada, which is nearly 100% leased.

The two new restaurants, Lou Malnati's Pizzeria and Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, will be located within the development's restaurant row, Street Fare at Alexandria. This will be the eighth Lou Malnati's location in the state, which will offer Chicago-style deep-dish pizzas. Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers currently has a dozen locations throughout Phoenix.

The new eateries will add to a growing list of restaurants and tenants at the new $500 million shopping center, which the developer of the project, Scottsdale-based SimonCRE, says is the largest to be developed on the West Coast in a decade. Other restaurants moving in include Barrio Queen, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant and O.H.S.O brewery.

