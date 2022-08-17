Watch Now
Two new restaurants sign on to open at Village at Prasada shopping center in Surprise

Two new restaurants are coming to Village at Prasada's restaurant row, Street Fare at Alexandria, in Surprise.
Two new sit-down restaurants have been unveiled for the planned 700,000-square-foot shopping, entertainment and dining center in Surprise, Village at Prasada, which is nearly 100% leased.

The two new restaurants, Lou Malnati's Pizzeria and Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, will be located within the development's restaurant row, Street Fare at Alexandria. This will be the eighth Lou Malnati's location in the state, which will offer Chicago-style deep-dish pizzas. Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers currently has a dozen locations throughout Phoenix.

The new eateries will add to a growing list of restaurants and tenants at the new $500 million shopping center, which the developer of the project, Scottsdale-based SimonCRE, says is the largest to be developed on the West Coast in a decade. Other restaurants moving in include Barrio Queen, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant and O.H.S.O brewery.

