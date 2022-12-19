Two new hotels planned for fast-growing West Valley cities

SURPRISE, AZ — Two new hotels are being planned by Aberdeen, South Dakota-based Performance Capital Partners LLC for growing cities on the west side of the Phoenix metro.

A new dual-brand Marriott TownePlace Suites and Marriott Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel will be part of the new Village at Prasada retail, entertainment and dining center in Surprise that's being developed by Scottsdale-based SimonCRE.

The 64,000-square-foot hotel will comprise four stories and 109 rooms that will range in price from $140 to $170 per night. It will be situated just south of the existing Costco store and west of Sarival Avenue close to the Loop 303.

"I've been watching the 303 corridor for a few years now and I've been looking for the right location," Jeff Stockert, founder and CEO of Performance Capital Partners, told the Business Journal. "What SimonCRE has going on there led me to go to Josh Simon to see if we could work out a site that made sense for both of us."

