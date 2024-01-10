Two Mexican restaurants team up to create dual concept stores in East Valley

TEMPE, AZ — Two Valley-based Mexican restaurant brands are teaming up and will be offering both concepts in one store.

Frutilandia, a Mexican and Latino treat and dessert restaurant chain, and Taqueria Factory, which specializes in tacos, burritos and micheladas, will be opening several dual-branded stores in 2024.

Both concepts are owned by the Garfio family. Frutilandia first opened in 2006 and has several locations around the Valley. The family introduced the Taqueria Factory concept in 2022 and has two locations open in Chandler.

The first Frutilandia and Taqueria Factory dual location will open Jan. 20 in Tempe.

