Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Two Mexican restaurants team up to create dual concept stores in East Valley

The first dual location will open later this month in Tempe
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Dual branded
Posted at 8:39 AM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 10:39:06-05

TEMPE, AZ — Two Valley-based Mexican restaurant brands are teaming up and will be offering both concepts in one store.

Frutilandia, a Mexican and Latino treat and dessert restaurant chain, and Taqueria Factory, which specializes in tacos, burritos and micheladas, will be opening several dual-branded stores in 2024.

Both concepts are owned by the Garfio family. Frutilandia first opened in 2006 and has several locations around the Valley. The family introduced the Taqueria Factory concept in 2022 and has two locations open in Chandler.

The first Frutilandia and Taqueria Factory dual location will open Jan. 20 in Tempe.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61