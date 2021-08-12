Tucson man gets five years in theft of MLB manager's rings

TUCSON, AZ — A Tucson man was sentenced to five years in prison for trafficking Major League World Series and All-Star rings, as well as a College Hall of Fame ring stolen from Terry Francona, a former Major League Baseball player and manager for the Cleveland Guardians.

Jamey Estep, 35, was sentenced on August 6 in Pima County Superior Court after pleading guilty to one count of trafficking in stolen property with a stipulated prison sentence of five years, according to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office .

Francona was not identified by the AG’s office, but he had been named in multiple media reports from the time of Estep’s arrest in December 2019.

The case involved the 2019 theft of the rings from Francona’s home in Tucson. Two of the rings were for World Series Championship titles Francona earned as manager of the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox’ 2004 championship was historic as the team’s first title since 1918.

