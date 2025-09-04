TSMC's Arizona internships surge as chipmaker races to fill thousands of high-tech jobs

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is rapidly expanding its internship program in Arizona, where the company is racing to meet workforce demands consisting of thousands of jobs tied to its $165 billion investment in its advanced semiconductor fab site.

During the summer, TSMC hosted 200 interns from 60 colleges and universities nationwide, including some 30 students from ASU. That number is nearly double the 130 student interns the company hosted last year. It’s also a significant increase from the 16 interns who participated in TSMC’s internship pilot program in 2023.

"So you can see that we're really scaling up and we would like to have even more (interns) because we do want to have this experience for as many graduates and universities as possible," said Rose Castanares, president of TSMC Arizona.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.