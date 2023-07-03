TSMC sending more Taiwanese workers to speed up construction of Arizona fabs

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and its suppliers are bringing in additional workers from Taiwan to Arizona in efforts to ramp up construction at its north Phoenix chip factories, or fabs.

Because TSMC operates highly sophisticated facility systems, temporary workers with unique expertise are required for some construction activities to accelerate the project, a company spokesperson told the Business Journal on Friday.

“We look forward to accelerating this project and ultimately spurring economic benefits, creating thousands of high-paying jobs, and driving innovation in Arizona and across the U.S.,” the company spokesperson said.

The workers will not impact TSMC's U.S.-based hiring plans and will are being brought in to work alongside the 12,000 nonunion and union employees at the company's Arizona fab site, the spokesperson said.

