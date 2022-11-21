TSMC gives insight into Arizona factory to compete for federal chips funding

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is vying for federal funds by highlighting its work globally and its current and future operations at its planned Phoenix factory.

In response to the U.S. Department of Commerce request for information on the implementation of the CHIPS incentives program, TSMC said that the CHIPS Program Office should prioritize grant applicants that have a "long successful track record in advanced logic fabrication, R&D and existing sizable headcount that offers decisive proof points that the incentives provided will lead to a successful investment result."

"In maintaining global leadership for decades to come, U.S. technology companies will rely on the fastest and most dynamic chips manufactured at TSMC’s semiconductor complex in Phoenix, Arizona," the company said in a Nov. 14 letter to the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Billions of dollars for the semiconductor industry will soon be doled out by the Commerce Department and Arizona is primed to be a huge recipient. The CHIPS and Science Act, which became law on Aug. 9, includes $52 billion to boost the domestic semiconductor industry, and several Arizona organizations are submitting applications to get a piece of the funding.

