TSMC Arizona CEO Wang to step down; successor named

Dr. Y.L. Wang is stepping down as the chief executive of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s Arizona subsidiary, effective Oct. 1, the company announced Thursday.

TSMC disclosed in a Sept. 25 regulatory filing that Wang would no longer serve as director and CEO of TSMC Arizona, which oversees operations of the chip giant's growing north Phoenix fab site.

Wang will be succeeded by Ray Chuang, effective Oct. 1, according to the filing. Rose Castanares will continue her role as president of TSMC Arizona.

