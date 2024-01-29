Trulieve cannabis agricultural workers in Phoenix vote to unionize

Cannabis workers at a Trulieve Cannabis Corp. cultivation center in Phoenix voted on Jan. 25 to unionize, in the first-ever union election for cannabis agricultural workers in Arizona state history.

The vote was 37 to 4 in favor of unionizing, and the vote was administered by the Arizona Agricultural Employment Relations Board. If the election is approved by the AERB, the agricultural workers at the Trulieve site located at 2512 E. Magnolia Street in Phoenix will join the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 99 union, which will lead contract negotiations for the workers.

Local 99 has been focusing on getting cannabis workers to join its union and has successfully won multiple elections with retail employees at cannabis dispensaries in Arizona and in Utah in recent months.

