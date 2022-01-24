Toymaker Funko to move its Washington warehouse to Buckeye

Everett, Washington-based toymaker Funko Inc. is moving its distribution operations out of that state and to a single warehouse in Buckeye.

The company, known for its pop culture collectibles, currently operates two distribution warehouses in Everett, in addition to its headquarters and flagship store, both of which are expected to stay put.

The Phoenix Business Journal first reported that Funko signed a full lease for Phoenix-based LGE Design Build’s 863,000-square-foot industrial facility, dubbed 10 West Commerce Park, in September, according to Colliers International.

"We will be working with our distribution center employees to support them through the transition, including potential relocation and/or other opportunities within the organization," a company spokesperson said in an email. "Funko will continue its investment in the city of Everett and is currently hiring for dozens of positions across the company."

Founded in 1998, the toymaker has grown into an industry leader for its depictions of pop culture characters. As of 2020, Funko employed 777 people and reported $653 million in revenue, according to Business Journal research.

