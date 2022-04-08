Toy company Funko confirms lease for warehouse, retail store in Phoenix metro

Washington-based Funko Inc., a leading creator and innovator of licensed pop culture products and designs, has confirmed its plans to relocate its main distribution facility to the Valley.

On Thursday, the company said it is leasing 958,000 square feet in Buckeye and will create more than 300 jobs, which was first reported by the Phoenix Business Journal in October.

The new distribution facility is expected to be operational this month and will distribute Funko's portfolio of brands including Pop!, Paka Paka, GOLD, Loungefly, Funko Games and more.

It will also feature a future retail outlet store for associates and the community, an associate gym and include 1,500 solar panels over 200 parking spaces, generating 1.24 million kilowatt-hours of power, the company said.

“The demand for Funko products globally is as high as it's ever been," Funko CEO Andrew Perlmutter said in a statement. "The consolidation of several warehouses to one single facility will better improve our customer experience and maximize growth opportunities as our business scales.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.