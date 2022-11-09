Top SRP executive Mike Hummel says he'll retire in 2023

PHOENIX — Salt River Project General Manager and CEO Mike Hummel announced on Tuesday that he will be retiring next year after five years in the position.

Hummel will step down in May 2023, and the SRP board will immediately begin a search for his replacement with the expectation that the job will be filled before Hummel retires.

"Mike has led us through a major sustainable transformation in his time as the General Manager and CEO of SRP," SRP President David Rousseau said in a statement. "Under Mike’s leadership, SRP implemented an industry-leading sustainability plan and has taken aggressive steps towards decarbonizing our power system while maintaining reliability and affordability. In addition, with Mike’s strategic guidance, SRP continued to innovate new ways to uphold a resilient water supply for the Valley. As a company and a community, we’ve had the good fortune to have him lead SRP at a critical time."

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.