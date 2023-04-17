Top-scoring charter school becomes first in Arizona to unionize

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale-based Basis Ed has long been known for its academic success, boasting top rankings every year.

Now, one of its schools has become the first charter school in Arizona to become unionized.

Seeking administrative transparency and accountability, employees of Basis Tucson North voted to join the American Federation of Teachers.

Being the first to unionize opens the door for Arizona's other 560 charter schools serving more than 232,000 students.

Basis Ed, which now operates 39 campuses across the country, continues to be transparent with teachers, staff, students and families, said Phil Handler, vice president of communications for Basis.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.