Toll Brothers homebuilder buys 250-acre parcel near San Tan Mountains

Toll Brothers Inc. has scooped up 250 acres of pristine desert abutting the San Tan Regional Park in Queen Creek.

Plans call for breaking ground this spring to build 364 homes, said Colin Phipps, director of land acquisitions for Pennsylvania-based Toll Brothers.

"They're out there staking and roping off for grading right now," he said. "We hope to be open for sale next spring, have our models open next summer, and have our first closings occur in spring 2024."

Currently being called San Tan Trails, the community will feature three different products, with homes ranging between 1,960 square feet and 3,600 square feet.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.