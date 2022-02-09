Three Valley resorts make top 100 on U.S. News lists

Three Arizona properties made the top 100 on the 2022 U.S. News & World Report lists of the best hotels in America, with each of them in the top 100 for nationwide resorts as well.

Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, A Gurney’s Resort & Spa in Paradise Valley, ranked No. 53 among hotels and No. 30 among resorts, while The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician, A Luxury Collection Resort in Scottsdale, ranked No. 90 among hotels and No. 51 among resorts in the new report released Tuesday.

Other Arizona spots on the hotels list included the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North, which came in at No. 161 (No. 85 for resorts), and the Phoenician, A Luxury Collection Resort in Scottsdale, which was No. 162 (No. 86 for resorts). The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Marana near Tucson was No. 177 (No. 95 for resorts).

Each of those properties were listed as gold badge locations, the list’s top designation which goes to the top 10% of all sites ranked.

