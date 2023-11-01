These West Valley cities saw strong population growth in past five years

Two West Valley cities had the highest population growth in the country measured by percentage gains, from 2017 to 2022, according to a report by SmartAsset.

The study, released earlier this month, examined 344 U.S. cities with a population of 100,000 or more in 2022 and found that a majority of the top 10 places with the biggest percentage increase in residents were in the Southwest, a trend that continued throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buckeye, which is located about 30 minutes west of downtown Phoenix, saw the No. 1 population growth rate in the U.S. with an increase of 48.1%, SmartAsset reported citing U.S. Census Bureau data.

Goodyear, just east of Buckeye, had the third-highest population growth rate at 27.42%. The city had a population of 105,404 people in 2022.

