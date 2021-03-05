These Arizona hospitals are among the 'World's Best,' Newsweek says

Three Arizona medical centers are among the “World’s Best Hospitals” of 2021, part of a list released by Newsweek recognizing 2,000 medical institutions across a 25-country footprint.

Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix secured the highest spot locally on the U.S version of the list. It placed No. 12 out of 350 general hospitals, and was followed by Banner University Medical Center in Tucson (No. 234) and Dignity Health - Mercy Gilbert Medical Center (No. 302), respectively.

Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, topped both the U.S. and overall "World’s Best Hospitals” list. Newsweek partnered with Statista Inc., a global data research firm, to reveal the rankings, which were published online March 1. Three data sources were used for the evaluation, the magazine said:

Hospital recommendations from peers: An international online survey included more than 74,000 doctors, hospital managers and health care professionals.

Patient experience: Surveys measuring patient satisfaction with hospitals.

Medical KPIs, or key performance indicators: Patient safety, hygiene measures and quality of treatment.

Newsweek said the “World’s Best Hospitals” award is a resource for patients when choosing a hospital for their medical needs. It also functions as a composite benchmark, the organization said, for hospitals to view their relative performance compared to national and international peers.

