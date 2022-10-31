Watch Now
The Stillery, new brunch concept sign on to Goodyear's new downtown civic center

The Stillery is planning to open its first West Valley location at GSQ in a 7,700-square-foot space, and Peoria-based Westside Concepts also signed a lease to open one of its new concepts
Jim Poulin, Phoenix Business Journal
The city of Goodyear's new civic center, as well as an office facility, are the first of many buildings planned for Goodyear's new downtown in the West Valley.
Posted at 9:10 AM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 12:10:25-04

GOODYEAR, AZ — Two restaurants have signed leases at Goodyear's new downtown and civic center area, which completed construction earlier this year with a new city hall, parking garage and office building developed by Globe Corp. and Ryan Cos.

The Stillery, which first debuted in Nashville, is planning to open its first West Valley location at GSQ in a 7,700-square-foot space. The eatery, bar and live music venue has locations in Chandler and north Phoenix and is known for its mason jar cocktail, brick-fired pies, stacked burgers and more.

Peoria-based Westside Concepts also signed a lease for the first location of its newest restaurant, which has yet to be named but will be a "boozy brunch" concept and open in the morning and early afternoon in a 5,000-square-foot space. Both restaurants will also include large patio spaces.

The idea for Westside's new concept has been in the works for years and will feature twists on classic dishes, cocktails and "Instagram-worthy" drinks and eats, said Jenna Oxford, the director of events and marketing for Westside Concepts.

