‘The road to the future': Phoenix City Council passes action plan for more electric vehicles

Phoenix City Council unanimously passed on Wednesday a plan to put as many as 280,000 more electric vehicles on the road by 2030 and position Phoenix as a leader in EV adoption.
Posted at 8:56 AM, Jun 17, 2022
The Transportation Electrification Plan’s EV Roadmap informs on accelerating the transition to EVs with three main focuses: prioritizing equity in communities impacted by poor air quality, accelerating public adoption through education and leading by example through Phoenix electrifying its own fleets.

“Phoenix took a big step yesterday,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, referring to the Council vote at a press conference Thursday.

The press conference was hosted at the Phoenix headquarters of Nikola Corp., a zero-emissions vehicle manufacturer that started its first commercial production plant in Coolidge in March.

