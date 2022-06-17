‘The road to the future': Phoenix City Council passes action plan for more electric vehicles

PHOENIX — Phoenix City Council unanimously passed on Wednesday a plan to put as many as 280,000 more electric vehicles on the road by 2030 and position Phoenix as a leader in EV adoption.

The Transportation Electrification Plan’s EV Roadmap informs on accelerating the transition to EVs with three main focuses: prioritizing equity in communities impacted by poor air quality, accelerating public adoption through education and leading by example through Phoenix electrifying its own fleets.

“Phoenix took a big step yesterday,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, referring to the Council vote at a press conference Thursday.

The press conference was hosted at the Phoenix headquarters of Nikola Corp., a zero-emissions vehicle manufacturer that started its first commercial production plant in Coolidge in March.

