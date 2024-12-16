The Pemberton to reopen in downtown Phoenix with a new look

The Pemberton, a popular retail, art and entertainment collective is making a comeback in downtown Phoenix.

The owner, True North Studio, is planning to open the food hall again near the Roosevelt Row Arts District after closing down earlier this year, Downtown Phoenix Inc. revealed on Dec. 5.

“We felt it was important to preserve and offer [the Pemberton] to the Valley for years to come,” Jonathon Vento, principal at True North Studio, told Downtown Phoenix. New social media accounts for the Pemberton have also hinted at its return.

The Pemberton will include a variety of vintage trailers to be used as kitchens and bars, plus murals from local artists. The property is located at 1121 N. 2nd St. just north of Portland Street and the Cambria Hotel.

