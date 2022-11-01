The Kroger-Albertsons merger could trigger growth for Bashas’

PHOENIX — As two national grocery chains look to merge, a local store sees some opportunities.

Trey Basha, the president of the Chandler-based grocery chain Bashas’, told the Business Journal that his grocery brands could grow their footprint if the $24.6 billion merger agreement between Albertsons (NYSE: ACI) and Kroger (NYSE: KR) deal goes through.

“If they were to combine here in Arizona, they would have to divest stores. That may be an opportunity for us to grow our different formats, specifically the Bashas’ format and Food City,” Basha said. “We would take a strong look at some of the stores that they may have to exit.”

Bashas’ was acquired by The Raley’s Cos., a family-owned grocery chain based out of Sacramento nearly a year ago. The deal was meant to grow both companies – giving both brands more buying power and ability to compete better with larger companies like Safeway, which is owned by Albertsons, and Fry’s, a subsidiary of Kroger.

The grocery sector in Arizona has always been known as one of the most competitive in the country — being a major market for most of the nation’s largest grocery chains. Basha said his company — which turned 90 in 2022 — will be OK going up against a Fry’s/Albertsons/Safeway super store.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.