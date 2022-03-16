Watch
NewsBusiness

Actions

Texas developer buys 5,000 acres for proposed Peoria master-planned community

Saddleback Heights
Land Advisors Organization
Saddleback Heights
Posted at 8:40 AM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 11:46:31-04

PEORIA, AZ — Austin-based Castle Hill Partners made its Valley debut with the $106.58 million purchase of more than 5,200 acres in Peoria near Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s $12 billion plant under construction in north Phoenix.

Originally planned as a master-planned community called Saddleback Heights back in the 1990s, the parcel is the largest remaining undeveloped master-planned community project in Peoria, said Greg Vogel, founder and CEO of Scottsdale-based Land Advisors.

Vogel — along with his team Ryan Semro, Bret Rinehart, Mike Schwab and Wes Campbell — represented Vandon Partners LLC, a partnership between Diamond Ventures and VT LandGroup, the seller in the transaction.

According to Tempe-based Vizzda LLC real estate database, Castle Hill Partners paid $106.58 million for the 5,255.57-acre property, which equates to $20,279.99 an acre. The deal closed March 9.

Read more of this story from the Phoenix Business Journal.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV