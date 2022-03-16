Texas developer buys 5,000 acres for proposed Peoria master-planned community

PEORIA, AZ — Austin-based Castle Hill Partners made its Valley debut with the $106.58 million purchase of more than 5,200 acres in Peoria near Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s $12 billion plant under construction in north Phoenix.

Originally planned as a master-planned community called Saddleback Heights back in the 1990s, the parcel is the largest remaining undeveloped master-planned community project in Peoria, said Greg Vogel, founder and CEO of Scottsdale-based Land Advisors.

Vogel — along with his team Ryan Semro, Bret Rinehart, Mike Schwab and Wes Campbell — represented Vandon Partners LLC, a partnership between Diamond Ventures and VT LandGroup, the seller in the transaction.

According to Tempe-based Vizzda LLC real estate database, Castle Hill Partners paid $106.58 million for the 5,255.57-acre property, which equates to $20,279.99 an acre. The deal closed March 9.

