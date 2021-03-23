Texas burger chain wants to open 20 locations in Phoenix

Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes, a Texas-based fast-casual restaurant chain that describes itself as a “better burger franchise” is looking to open up to 20 new stores in the Phoenix area.

The chain was started in 2007 in Plano, part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and has grown significantly since then. Today there are a total of 87 locations, including 10 that are operating outside the U.S. Mooyah has restaurants in 21 states and recently just signed a multiunit franchise deal in Las Vegas marking the brand’s entrance into Nevada.

The business is completely operated by franchisees, and the Mooyah’s president, Tony Darden , told the Business Journal he’d like to get three or four different franchisees in Phoenix, all of which would open multiple locations.

“We’d love to achieve a certain penetration level right away,” Darden said.

The company has talked with a few potential Valley franchisees, but Darden referred to them just as “early discussions.”

Mooyah wants to have between 15 and 20 locations in Phoenix in the next seven to 10 years.

