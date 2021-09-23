Tempe seeks developer for iconic flour mill site

TEMPE — The iconic flour mill on Mill Avenue in Tempe could soon get a new use.

The city of Tempe is hoping to find a developer that can develop a five-acre piece of city-owned land while preserving the iconic Hayden Flour Mill on the site at Mill Avenue and Rio Salado Parkway.

The site contains the mill, which was built in 1918, and the silos that were constructed in 1951. The city is seeking proposals for a mixed-use reuse project that will preserve the features of the mill.

The mill is listed on the Tempe Historic Property Register and is eligible to be listed on the National Register for Historic Places.

The city issued a request for proposals for the site, which asks developers to lease and develop the site into a “family-friendly” reuse that rehabilitates the mill to house office space tenants, add plazas and events space, and opportunities for food and beverage uses. The RFP calls for the successful development to develop below the disturbed part of Hayden Butte while preserving the remainder as a habitat for desert vegetation and wildlife.

Read more of this story from the Phoenix Business Journal.