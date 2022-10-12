Tempe schedules series of hearings on Arizona Coyotes arena project

TEMPE, AZ — The city of Tempe is getting closer to deciding whether or not to approve a major development proposed by the Arizona Coyotes.

The city has released a schedule of community events and hearings around the nearly $2 billion proposal. Bluebird Development LLC, the development company owned by Alex Meruelo and the Meruelo Group — which also owns the NHL team — has proposed building a new hockey arena, along with an entertainment district, performance venue, hotels, restaurants, retail offices and apartments.

The city of Tempe said the series of meetings will provide “several opportunities for community input, on the proposed Tempe Entertainment District.”

Bluebird and the Coyotes will host the first event on Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. at the Canopy by Hilton in Tempe.

