Tempe puts unique spin on free job fair for businesses

When city of Tempe staffers were looking for a safe way to organize an in-person job fair this summer with protocols to keep everyone safe, they realized many of Tempe's small businesses might have a tough time participating.

"We really learned that some of our businesses would struggle even just to get away to go to an event," said Jill Buschbacher , economic development program manager for the city of Tempe. "Many of the smaller businesses don't have enough staffing to leave during the business day to be at a job fair."

So her team figured out a way to bring the job fair to them so they would be able to keep their businesses up and running.

Called Tempe Job Monsoon , this first-of-its-kind job fair is set for July 21 and July 28, in an effort to make it rain for everyone — both job seekers and employers alike.

The city will provide green balloons and Job Monsoon signs to businesses to show they are hiring, allowing job seekers to walk into any of those businesses, fill out a resume and potentially get an interview — and job — right on the spot, Buschbacher said.

So far, 55 Tempe businesses have signed up for the job fair, and Buschbacher is hoping to have 100 employers signed up for the first event on July 21.

