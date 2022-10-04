Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Tempe negotiates with developers over historic Danelle Plaza

Danelle Plaza
Tempe History Museum
A historic marketing flyer shows Danelle Plaza in Tempe near Mill and Southern avenues. The city of Tempe is hoping a developer will build a mixed-use project in the plaza's parking lot.
Danelle Plaza
Posted at 10:12 AM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 13:12:50-04

The city of Tempe has taken the next steps to find a developer to build a mixed-use development including commercial space and apartments in the parking lot next to the city’s historic Danelle Plaza.

More than a year ago, the city of Tempe asked for proposals to add density to the already-lively Danelle Plaza, near Southern and Mill avenues and home to popular businesses such as Yucca Tap Room, Rocket A Go-Go and Cervantes Mexican Food.

Despite those retail successes in the plaza, other parcels in the strip center and surrounding area have been abandoned or never developed. The goal was to keep a local feel to the area, while adding new amenities, especially housing.

In September, Tempe City Council agreed to start negotiating with a team of developers that has presented two separate visions of the 3.14-acre city-owned site in the center of the plaza. One vision calls for the whole center to be placed under a single owner – right now several owners own parts of the plaza. With a single ownership group, the whole site could be redeveloped. If not all the owners agree to sell, there is another proposal that focuses on adding new housing and redeveloping the stores in the center where owners want to participate.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!