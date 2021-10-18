Tempe, Angels plan $50 million renovation for Tempe Diablo Stadium

TEMPE, AZ — The city of Tempe and the Los Angeles Angels are planning a $50 million renovation for Tempe Diablo Stadium, the city-owned facility that is the spring training and minor league operations home for the team.

Tempe Diablo Stadium, which was built in 1968 is the oldest facility in the Cactus League, and the city is hoping to improve the fan experience and add some needed modernizations to the complex through the renovation.

“We really want to improve the fan experience by adding shade to maximize comfort, and modernizing the food court and the restrooms,” said Craig Hayton, deputy director of parks and recreation for the city. The last major improvements to the stadium were done in 2004 and 2005.

The renovation is planned in two phases. The first, $20.9 million phase will include $10 million of funding from the Angels and $10.9 million from the city. The third phase, which will likely come a few years after the first, will be $30 million, funded by the city. Hayton said the second phase will likely be planned in conjunction with the city’s next bond election.

In total, the project will include the construction of a 3-story addition on the third-base side, which will include a 2-story major league clubhouse, full renovation of the seating bowl, as well as creating group areas, a new scoreboard, installation of shade structures to cover the seating bowl and an extension of the outfield lawn seating to provide 360-degree access to the stadium, new retail locations, new entrance, and exit locations and other facilities, according to city of Tempe documents.

