Tempe and Mesa approve funding for study on expanding streetcar

TEMPE, AZ — A pair of East Valley cities each voted to fund a study that could improve connectivity for commuters between the two municipalities.

The study, which will cost up to $2 million, is for Valley Metro — the region's transit agency — to explore a Rio East-Dobson extension for the existing Tempe Streetcar. The streetcar has been in operation in Tempe since May 2022.

The possible extension would run 4.4 miles along Rio Salado Parkway from near Rural Road to Dobson Road, expanding into Mesa near Sloan Park. The 4.4 miles would be split between the two cities as 2.6 miles of the possible extension would be in Tempe and 1.8 miles are in the city limits of Mesa. Of the $2 million, $800,000 is funded by Mesa while the $1.2 million is coming from Tempe over the next three years. The city councils voted to approve the funding on Feb. 27 and March 2, respectively.

The study, let alone building out the expansion, is years from completion.

