Tech billionaire buys CrackerJax in Scottsdale, plans to build 'mixed-use campus'

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — After years of rumors and proposals, the nearly 28 acres that are home to CrackerJax amusement park in Scottsdale has finally sold.

Billionaire George Kurtz, the co-founder and CEO of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, and one of the wealthiest people in Arizona, acquired the site at 16001 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale on Wednesday for $55.5 million through CrackerJax Land Company LLC, a newly formed Delaware-based limited liability company.

CrackerJax – that featured mini golf, go-karts and batting cages – was sold by Herberger Enterprises Inc., which is owned by the prominent Scottsdale Herberger family.

“We have had an excellent relationship with the CrackerJax Land Company LLC during the negotiations of this completed sale and we congratulate them as they move forward with the development of their project,” Jeanne Herberger, the president of Herberger Enterprises, said in a statement.

Kurtz, a longtime tech entrepreneur, said in a statement that he has a “unique vision for this site” and he will utilize his background and experience to “create a transformational, sustainable mixed-use campus as a catalyst to attract top innovators, technology entrepreneurs, knowledge workers, and venture capitalists to accelerate Scottsdale’s growing technology cluster.”

