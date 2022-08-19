Team behind Mesquite Fresh to open chicken sandwich restaurant, coffee shop in Old Town Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — After owning and operating Mesquite Fresh Street Mex in Old Town Scottsdale for eight years, the team at AR Concepts is going to try it again in the entertainment district with two new restaurants under one roof.

Ahmad Alatrash, the co-founder of AR Concepts, confirmed to the Business Journal that he is in the process of opening two new restaurants – Chickadees Chicken and Fries and Grindhouse Coffee Bar – on the corner of Buckboard Trail and Indian Plaza in Old Town Scottsdale in the former Oasis Café space.

The combo chicken sandwich and coffee shop restaurant is set to open over Labor Day weekend, Alatrash said.

While Alatrash has found success with the original Mesquite Fresh location in Old Town and the handful of others he has opened around the Valley, he said he’s always been interested in opening more restaurant concepts, and when the landlord of the space approached him earlier this year, he decided it was time to go for it.

