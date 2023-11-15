Watch Now
Team behind $1B CrackerJax redevelopment to move forward 'as soon as we can' after approval

Posted at 8:38 AM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 10:38:54-05

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — In front of a standing-room-only audience, Scottsdale City Council on Nov. 13 gave the thumbs up to one of the city's most ambitious redevelopment projects.

On a 5-2 vote, the council adopted an ordinance and two resolutions that will make way for The Parque — a $1 billion-plus mixed-use development that would include multifamily; retail and restaurants; a five-star hotel; a Class A office building; an open space gathering area and more.

The more than 30-acre site was previously home to the former CrackerJax amusement park, which sits on a prime redevelopment tract in North Scottsdale. The project will join a wave of billion-dollar developments in that part of Scottsdale — already one of the most affluent areas of the Valley.

