Taylor Morrison buys 20 acres to build more houses in massive community in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ — Scottsdale-based Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (NYSE: TMHC) purchased just over 20 acres in a massive master-planned community in Goodyear in a deal that closed on Dec. 16.

The major homebuilder paid $7.72 million for the acreage in the Lucero at Estrella neighborhood, which is part of the 20,000-acre Estrella community, according to real estate database Vizzda.

The acres represent 67 platted lots at Lucero at Estrella and will be available to buyers at the end of 2022, according to Estrella ownership group, Estrella Partners LP.

Estrella Partners, the seller of the 20 acres, is made up of Harvard Investments, Toll Brothers, and Värde Partners. Greg Vogel, Ryan Semro and Bret Rinehart of Land Advisors Organization brokered the deal.

Taylor Morrison, which already offers homes in Lucero and CantaMia 55+ at Estrella, has plans to include one of their new series of floorplans in the second phase of Lucero at Estrella, according to a recent announcement from Estrella.

