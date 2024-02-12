Talking Stick Resort opens Valley's largest poker room

Talking Stick Resort and Casino has cemented itself as a destination for poker players by opening the largest poker room in the Valley — and one that the company says is larger than any similar poker room in Las Vegas.

The recently expanded Arena Poker Room has 68 tables and is located in a newly constructed area on the northwest portion of the resort.

“We are the largest poker room in Arizona. ... We'll have tournaments every day. We'll continue to have the Arizona State poker championship here,” said Ramon Martinez, director of public relations at Talking Stick Resort. “This new room is just so wide open and inviting."

Besides all the new tables, the poker room has 130 TV screens, a connected outdoor patio and a 24-7 restaurant. Food can be consumed in a dedicated dining area or right at the poker table. There are also newly constructed bar areas inside and outside the poker room.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.