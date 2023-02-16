Talking Stick Resort and Casino Arizona have a new CEO

SALT RIVER PIMA-MARICOPA INDIAN CO., AZ — The enterprise arm of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community has hired a new CEO to run Talking Stick Resort and Casino Arizona.

The tribe announced Wednesday that it has appointed John Dinius as president and chief executive officer of Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort. Dinius has more than 20 years of experience in casino leadership, most recently as the CEO of the Table Mountain Casino, which is owned by the Table Mountain Rancheria Tribe and is located in Fresno, California.

“I am honored to join Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort. The properties have stellar reputations within the industry and are market leaders within the state,” Dinius said in a statement. “My goal is to help each property grow and evolve, while maintaining their position as the standard bearer for gaming and hospitality. All of this with the purpose of supporting the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.”

Dinius started working in the casino industry as a bingo pull tabs clerk in California and has worked his way up to leadership roles.

