Taiwan Semiconductor’s Phoenix plant likely three times larger than originally announced

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.’s planned Phoenix manufacturing plant will likely be three times larger than was originally announced.

The cost to build the manufacturing facility is likely to be closer to $35 billion, nearly triple the $12 billion first announced, according to sources with knowledge of the deal and Asian media reports. Media reports describe the Arizona plant as a "mega site" that would include six factories.

City of Phoenix documents suggest that the project will be built in multiple phases, with the first phase totaling about 3.8 million square feet of semiconductor manufacturing facilities as well as administrative and other support facilities. TSMC bought 1,128 acres in north Phoenix in December for the plant.

The land TSMC bought at a state land auction was part of a larger piece of state-owned property that the city of Phoenix had rezoned for employment purposes. At the time TSMC bought its land, city officials said the surrounding area would likely attract companies with a similar mission wanting to work alongside TSMC.

A spokesman for the Greater Phoenix Economic Council declined to comment on TSMC's plans. A spokesman for the Arizona Commerce Authority also declined to comment.

Construction on TSMC's facility is expected to break ground this year and be operational by 2024.

