Taiwan Semiconductor begins hiring for Phoenix plant

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. has begun advertising hiring for its new Phoenix plant, and the company is looking to attract talent from both inside and outside Arizona.

On a new website launched by TSMC’s human resources department , the company said that among the reasons it chose Phoenix for the massive plant is that it will be an attractive place for talent to relocate.

“And we wanted to locate the new fab in an area that delivers a lifestyle that would attract talent from outside of Arizona,” the job posting website says. “Because the Arizona fab will ultimately employ well over 1,000 engineers, we need to go beyond tapping the existing Arizona workforce.”

TSMC lists a low cost of living, outdoor activities, craft breweries and professional sports all as assets Phoenix has that will help the company attract college graduates and engineers early in their careers.

The fabrication facility will create transistors that are five nanometers in size. According to TSMC, a human hair is between 80,000 and 100,000 nanometers wide.

