Swedish electric car company Polestar to open showroom in Scottsdale Fashion Square mall

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Volvo-owned electric car brand Polestar is partnering with Courtesy Chevrolet for the Swedish brand's first Arizona retail outlet in Scottsdale’s Fashion Square mall.

Phoenix-based Courtesy hopes to open the location in the September or October timeframe. The streamlined retail showroom model allows for a more expedited timeline of opening, company officials said.

The space will be across from the Tesla electric vehicle retail outlet and will fill the space vacated by a Carolina Herrera handbag store.

Courtesy Chevrolet Chief Operating Officer Jason Church said the Polestar brand has plans to build a U.S. manufacturing plant in South Carolina [polestar.com] , which will produce a fully electric SUV, the Polestar 3.

“Initially on the Polestar 2, and Polestar 1 we’re probably [looking] at about 30 a month,” said Church on the projected initial sales. “That number will grow once we launch the Polestar 3 which will be more of a fully electric SUV offering.”

