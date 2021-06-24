Watch
Swedish electric car company Polestar to open showroom in Scottsdale Fashion Square mall

Volvo via Phoenix Business Journal
Posted at 8:59 AM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 11:59:44-04

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Volvo-owned electric car brand Polestar is partnering with Courtesy Chevrolet for the Swedish brand's first Arizona retail outlet in Scottsdale’s Fashion Square mall.

Phoenix-based Courtesy hopes to open the location in the September or October timeframe. The streamlined retail showroom model allows for a more expedited timeline of opening, company officials said.

The space will be across from the Tesla electric vehicle retail outlet and will fill the space vacated by a Carolina Herrera handbag store.

Courtesy Chevrolet Chief Operating Officer Jason Church said the Polestar brand has plans to build a U.S. manufacturing plant in South Carolina [polestar.com], which will produce a fully electric SUV, the Polestar 3.

“Initially on the Polestar 2, and Polestar 1 we’re probably [looking] at about 30 a month,” said Church on the projected initial sales. “That number will grow once we launch the Polestar 3 which will be more of a fully electric SUV offering.”

Read more of this story from the Phoenix Business Journal.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

