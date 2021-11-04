Watch
NewsBusiness

Actions

Swedish business leaders, diplomats weigh Arizona for business opportunities

items.[0].image.alt
Einride
Einride.jpg
Posted at 8:36 AM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 11:36:36-04

On the heels of a Swedish freight technology company’s announcement of its expansion into the United States, business and government advocacy leaders from Sweden were in Phoenix this week for the Swedish-American Chambers of Commerce annual summit.

The freight tech company, Einride, has already chosen its initial U.S. offices, and will have its U.S. base in New York with support offices in Austin and the Bay Area, but U.S. General Manager Niklas Reinedahl said the company is still looking for a location for its assembly facility.

“We do want to explore footprint opportunities for Einride,” Reinedahl said. “This is a very attractive region.”

The company's vehicles, which are autonomous and fully electric, are produced in Europe and shipped, but plans are to localize production as the company grows its presence in the United States.

Reinedahl himself is moving to the U.S. to lead the launch, but has not yet decided where he will be located.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV