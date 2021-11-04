Swedish business leaders, diplomats weigh Arizona for business opportunities

On the heels of a Swedish freight technology company’s announcement of its expansion into the United States, business and government advocacy leaders from Sweden were in Phoenix this week for the Swedish-American Chambers of Commerce annual summit.

The freight tech company, Einride, has already chosen its initial U.S. offices, and will have its U.S. base in New York with support offices in Austin and the Bay Area, but U.S. General Manager Niklas Reinedahl said the company is still looking for a location for its assembly facility.

“We do want to explore footprint opportunities for Einride,” Reinedahl said. “This is a very attractive region.”

The company's vehicles, which are autonomous and fully electric, are produced in Europe and shipped, but plans are to localize production as the company grows its presence in the United States.

Reinedahl himself is moving to the U.S. to lead the launch, but has not yet decided where he will be located.

