Surprise gives final stamp of approval to change city's general plan for BNSF rail complex

SURPRISE, AZ — The Surprise City Council gave its final stamp of approval Tuesday for BNSF Railway Co.'s first application to the city for its planned rail complex and logistics center.

In a key first step to building a 4,000-acre intermodal and industrial hub, the freight giant had applied in 2022 for a major change to the city's general plan to allow for industrial development.

The city approved the plan unanimously at Tuesday evening's meeting, with some Council members stating they approved it so they can see more plans from BNSF. Following the approval, BNSF is now expected to submit applications to rezone and annex the massive property into Surprise, which has continued to grow northwest in recent years.

The Texas company, which had original plans to build an intermodal facility in the same area in the 2000s, wants to build its regional rail hub east of 235th Avenue between U.S. Highway 60 and State Route 74, which connects to Interstate 17 by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s new factory in north Phoenix.

