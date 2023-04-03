Super Bowl, spring training boost Sky Harbor Airport passenger numbers

PHOENIX — Not only did Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport have its busiest day in airport history in February, but it was also the airport’s busiest February on record, according to a report released Thursday from the Phoenix Aviation Department.

Sky Harbor recorded a total of 3,813,311 passengers going through its terminals, which was a 16% increase from February 2022, and it is just slightly higher – 33,574 passengers – from January 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic arrived. Like the past few months, February’s 3.81 million monthly passengers was a record.

With the busy start to the year, Chad Makovsky, Phoenix’s director of aviation services, told the Business Journal that he credits the surge to several things, including a positive tourism season, the Super Bowl being held in Phoenix and the start of Major League Baseball’s Cactus League spring training season.

On Feb. 13, the day after the Super Bowl, more than 200,000 people traveled through Sky Harbor, making it the busiest day in airport history and, for that day, the busiest airport in the world.

