Super Bowl merchandise sales in Phoenix up 14% over last year in LA

PHOENIX — Super Bowl merchandise sales at State Farm Stadium and around the Valley leading up to the big game increased in 2023 from the championship held in Los Angeles in 2022, according to Legends Global Merchandise, the company the NFL partnered with to execute onsite retail around the Super Bowl.

While not giving out specific sales numbers, Legends reported Feb. 17 that overall merchandise sales were up 14% from last year and 30% from the 2015 Super Bowl, which was played in Arizona.

More than week before the Super Bowl was played on Feb. 12 in Glendale, the NFL and Legends opened up Super Bowl merchandise stores around the Valley. The Arizona Super Bowl saw 38% overall year-over-year increase in sales during the week before the big game at NFL Shops in town. The largest shop, which was 30,000 square feet in the Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center, outperformed last year’s main Super Bowl Experience store by 36%.

Only one Super Bowl Experience in history outsold the 2023 Super Bowl week in Phoenix.

