Sunlit breaks ground on manufacturing facility in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Sunlit Chemical broke ground today in Phoenix, its first U.S. manufacturing facility.

Governor Doug Ducey joined leaders from the City of Phoenix, legislators and economic and community leaders, for the groundbreaking of the leading semiconductor chemical supplier bases in Taiwan.

Representing a $100 million total investment in two phases, the 900,000-square-foot facility located on 17 acres in north Phoenix will produce hydrofluoric acid and other high purity grade industrial chemicals in the first phase, which will be operational in early 2023.

The remaining $50 million investment for phase 2 involving raw material purification will be operational in 2025.

The facility will adopt the vertical integration manufacturing process, streamlining operations.