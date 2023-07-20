Watch Now
Stockdale Capital Partners looks to move forward on Old Town Scottsdale development

Scottsdale Collective.jpg
Stockdale Capital Partners via the city of Scottsdale
Stockdale Capital Partners is looking to move ahead on phase two of the Scottsdale Collective project, which includes a residential component.
Posted at 8:58 AM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 11:58:59-04

New documents have been submitted for high-end restaurants, retail and residential on a prominent corner of Scottsdale.

Earlier this month, Stockdale Capital Partners filed plans for "Scottsdale City Center," which is phase two of a mixed-use development in Old Town Scottsdale. This latest phase, proposed on more than 3 acres on the southeast corner of Scottsdale and Camelback roads, could include more than 31,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space; an open plaza; and more than 270 residential units in a 435,000-square-foot building.

Boyce O'Brien [bizjournals.com], the director of development for Los Angeles-based Stockdale, told the Business Journal that the firm will follow market dynamics to determine whether those residential units will be for-rent apartments or condominiums for sale. The residential tower would be 12 stories tall and include a pool deck, according to the project's design narrative.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

