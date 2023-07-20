Stockdale Capital Partners looks to move forward on Old Town Scottsdale development

New documents have been submitted for high-end restaurants, retail and residential on a prominent corner of Scottsdale.

Earlier this month, Stockdale Capital Partners filed plans for "Scottsdale City Center," which is phase two of a mixed-use development in Old Town Scottsdale. This latest phase, proposed on more than 3 acres on the southeast corner of Scottsdale and Camelback roads, could include more than 31,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space; an open plaza; and more than 270 residential units in a 435,000-square-foot building.

Boyce O'Brien [bizjournals.com], the director of development for Los Angeles-based Stockdale, told the Business Journal that the firm will follow market dynamics to determine whether those residential units will be for-rent apartments or condominiums for sale. The residential tower would be 12 stories tall and include a pool deck, according to the project's design narrative.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.