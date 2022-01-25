State Forty Eight set to open retail store in Gilbert

State Forty Eight, one of the Valley’s most celebrated apparel companies, is expanding its retail presence with a new brick-and-mortar store in downtown Gilbert.

The company, which is headquartered in Chandler and formed in 2013, leased 1,456 square feet of retail space at 325 N. Ash Street in the The Collab development, which is a 40,500-square-foot mixed-use development of retail, restaurant and office space.

This will be State Forty Eight’s third and largest retail location. It is expected to open this spring.

“This new location signifies a huge milestone for us as a company,” CEO and co-founder Mike Spangenberg said in a statement. “Each year we aim to surpass the one before, and despite the odds, 2021 was our best year yet.”

