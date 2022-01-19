State Farm looks to hire 1,000 in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — State Farm, the Bloomington, Illinois-based insurance company, is hiring again in Tempe.

The company is now looking to hire 1,000 workers in the Valley in hybrid positions, where 80% of work during the month can be done at home and 20% of the month is spent in the Tempe hub at Marina Heights, according to State Farm.

Most of the Tempe positions are entry level in the claims department, according to the company, but others are available in sales, customer service and underwriting. Most positions start at $18 an hour and include benefits.

State Farm announced on Tuesday plans to hire 3,000 workers across the country in full- and part-time roles due to record-breaking growth for the company. Besides Tempe, the other hubs planning a career fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20 are Bloomington, Illinois; Richardson, a suburb of Dallas, Texas; and Dunwoody, a suburb of Atlanta, Georgia.

Click here to learn more about available positions or click here to register for the career fair.

Read more of this story from the Phoenix Business Journal.