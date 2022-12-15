State approves $3.85 million contract for new ASU football coach Kenny Dillingham

TEMPE, AZ — The Arizona Board of Regents approved a contract for the new head football coach at Arizona State University this week, making him the highest-paid state employee in Arizona.

Kenny Dillingham, who was named head coach on Nov. 27, will be paid an annual salary of $3.85 million, according to ABOR documents. The five-year contract calls for an annual raise of $100,000.

Dillingham, who was raised in Scottsdale and graduated from ASU in 2013, takes over for Herm Edwards who was fired in September after a poor start to the 2022 season. Dillingham most recently served as the offensive coordinator at the University of Oregon.

Besides a very high base salary, Dillingham’s contract allows for several incentive payments based off of the performance of the team.

On Dec. 13, ABOR approved an amended contract with Jedd Fisch, the University of Arizona football coach. Fisch just finished his second season at UArizona and not only improved the team's performance on the field, but also improved revenue collected by UArizona.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.