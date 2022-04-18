Starbucks faces second NLRB complaint alleging mistreatment of pro-union Arizona workers

MESA, AZ — The National Labor Relations Board has filed a second complaint against Starbucks Corp. (Nasdaq: SBUX) for unfair labor practices against pro-union baristas in Arizona.

Across the country, more than 200 of the coffee chain's 9,000 company-operated stores have filed for union elections, and more than a dozen have approved unions, including workers at a Starbucks in Mesa, who approved to unionize in February. To date, none have successfully negotiated a contract.

Baristas have filed dozens of unfair labor practice charges against the coffee giant amid their efforts to unionize. In March, NLRB investigators in Arizona became the first to advance a complaint against the Seattle-based company, saying they had found sufficient evidence of alleged retaliation and intimidation at a Phoenix Starbucks location.

On April 13, investigators filed a second complaint, alleging further mistreatment, including discipline, interrogation, coercive statements, according to agency records, at the Scottsdale 101 shopping center Starbucks location at 7000 East Mayo Blvd. According to the complaint, Starbucks has until April 27 to respond, with a hearing set for June before a NLRB administrative law judge.

