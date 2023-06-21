Staples upgrades Phoenix stores to focus on students and entrepreneurs

PHOENIX — As offices and office culture have changed over the past few years, office supply retailers have had to adapt, with Staples being the latest to do so.

The Massachusetts-based office supply chain elevated 16 stores in the Valley this week to offer new resources and services as the company changes its focus towards students and entrepreneurs.

“The retail component of Staples has, over probably the last three to five years, started to reinvent itself as we really focus our attention towards the local small business community,” Mike Motz, the CEO of Staples U.S. Retail, told the Business Journal this week. “For lack of a better term — side hustlers, those who have second jobs or looking for a second income, entrepreneurs and really focusing on the whole learning element of education.”

While the company has always had a “back-to-school” boost, Motz said Staples is investing in other education-centric needs, and that is expected to bring more students to its stores.

