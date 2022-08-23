St. Vincent de Paul Phoenix names Shannon Clancy as CEO

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Phoenix Diocesan Council has named Shannon Clancy as its new CEO.

Clancy, a Phoenix native, the first female CEO for the Arizona nonprofit in its 76-year history and will take over its leadership on Oct. 1.

She takes over from Steve Zabilski, who has served as the nonprofit's top executive for more than 25 years. Steve will remain with St. Vincent de Paul in a community outreach role for about six months after Clancy takes over, and then will transition to a role on the board of directors in 2023.

Clancy steps into the role after nearly 20 years of dedication to St. Vincent de Paul’s mission, which operates food pantries, a medical/dental clinic for those without insurance and offers support for the homeless community through multiple social services programs.

